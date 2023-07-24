Imo council boss endorses Gov. Uzodimma for second term

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Sole Administrator, Owerri North council area of Imo, Mr Tony Umezurike has endorsed Gov. Hope Uzodimma for a second term in office.

Umezurike stated this while speaking with newsmen after the inaugural sitting of a newly completed High Court in the council’s headquarters at Orie-Uratta, on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Uzodimma is seeking a second tenure on the platform of the APC in the Imo governorship election billed for Nov. 11.

The council chairman said his endorsement of Uzodimma was borne out of a sincere appreciation of the governor’s achievements in the council area, among which was the construction and inauguration of the High Court complex.

Umezurike, a legal practitioner, thanked the governor for making funds available for the completion of the project, adding that necessary machinery had been installed in the complex in line with the governor’s ThreeR mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation, and Recovery.

The council boss said the complex was constructed in response to the people’s request for a lasting solution to the risks associated with traveling long distances to obtain legal services.

“This court has come to stay and will be sitting regularly from October ,” he said.

He praised the governor for his efforts at infrastructural development, especially the construction and rehabilitation of major roads across the state.

According to him, Uzodimma’s emergence as governor for a second consecutive term will also pave way for the emergence of a person of Imo East senatorial zone extraction as governor come year 2027, in line with the state’s charter of equity.

He, however, decried the continued encroachment on lands belonging to the council by residents of the area, and warned those involved to desist forthwith.

Umezurike urged residents of the council area to support Uzodimma’s ambition to enable him deliver more democratic dividends to the people.

The Presiding Judge, Justice I.G. Chukwunyere prayed that all efforts put in to establish the court would not be in vain.

“The efforts put here will bring good dividends especially to the people of Owerri North,” she said. (NAN)

