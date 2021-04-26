Imo commissioner among victims of Owerri robbery attack — Gov’s aide

The Commissioner for Entrepreneurship and Skill Acquisition, Mr Iyke Ume, was among the victims of Sunday’ robbery attack in Orji area of Owerri, a government official has said.


The Special Adviser to  Gov. Hope Uzodimma Inter- Affairs, Dominic Uzowuru, this to newsmen in Owerri Monday.


Uzowuru said he was in the company of the commissioner, who was driving home in an unmarked security vehicle, when the robbers struck.


He said they returning from a service of songs in the area, when the gunmen double-crossed vehicle, shooting the commissioner in the leg and arm.


The governor’ aide said: “I was shot. The commissioner was shot. My handset and that of the commissioner snatched.


“The commissioner was dropping off, when the robbers struck.


“I am fine and the commissioner is responding to treatment to the glory of God.”


The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Orlando Ikeokwu, had that four , who sustained gunshot wounds, rushed to the Federal Medical Centre, Owerri.


The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the attack occurred around 10.30 pm, near the Orji Divisional Police Headquarters. (NAN)

