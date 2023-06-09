Imo command launches manhunt for killers of Police Insp.

By Peter Okolie

The Imo Police Command says it is trailing the killers of a Police Inspector, identified simply as Charles.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Charles, who was kidnapped a few weeks ago, was found dead recently in a bush in Oguta Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, had already commissioned a team of police investigators to apprehend the killers.

“The command assures members of the public and family members of the deceased that we are already on the trail of the killers of Insp. Charles and the other victim.

“We will ensure that those behind the dastardly act are caught and made to face the full wrath of the law,” Okoye said.

NAN learnt that the deceased was an orderly to former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Chiji Collins.

Charles was attacked and abducted alongside a driver in a Toyota Hilux in the Ohaji/ Egbema area of the state.

A police source, which pleaded anonymity, said it was not clear, if the former speaker was in the vehicle when the hoodlums attacked.

“When we got information that some people were kidnapped about two weeks ago, we embarked on a rescue operation and later found the corpse of the driver.

“The decomposing body of Charles was recently discovered in a bush at Oguta LGA,” the source said.

NAN reports that no fewer than seven police personnel and five personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps have so far been attacked and killed in Imo between March and April this year .

The command blamed the attacks and killings on the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra and its security arm, the Eastern Security Network. (NAN)