Imo: Clerics want S/Court to explain alleged conflicting figures

A group of clerics in Imo under the aegis of Concerned Church Leaders Forum, has called on Nigeria’s Supreme Court to explain ‘conflicting’ figures contained in its Jan. 14 governorship election judgment.

The clerics made the call while interacting with newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday.

Addressing newsmen, co-convener of the forum and Anglican Bishop of Ohaji-Egbema, Most Rev. Chidi Oparaojiaku said that the forum had no axe to grind with newly sworn in governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, adding that it wished him well.

Oparaojiaku however, expressed worry over what he described as ‘conflicting’ figures adding that the said figures had left a lot of unanswered questions.

He said that going by figures announced by the Supreme Court, the total number of accredited voters for the election was less than the total number of votes cast with an excess of 127,209 votes, a situation which he said deserved to be explained.

The Bishop further expressed fear that failure to rectify the ‘conflicting’ figures could leave perceived injustice on the minds of the electorate.

He also worried over the fate of future elections in the country as courts might leverage on the judgement to use technicalities in changing the results of elections.

“It is recognisable that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared accredited votes to be 832,743 but the total votes declared by the Supreme Court runs in excess of 127,209 and has raised yet to be answered questions.

“We will, therefore, like to know how the Supreme Court arrived at its decision using conflicting figures because this can affect future elections in Nigeria if not rectified.

“As clerics who serve and represent the God of justice, we believe that justices of the law are also expected to be servants in the temple of justice who must not leave any room for perceived injustice.

“In view of the above, we join millions of Nigerians to call on the Supreme Court of Nigeria to explain that judgement even as we express firm confidence in Almighty God, the Supreme Judge to give final verdict,” he said.

The forum however, called on the general public to employ peace, maturity and godliness in handling the matter while expressing confidence in the apex court to live up to its constitutional responsibility of heralding the course of justice independent of external influence. (NAN)