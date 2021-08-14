Imo attack: Police confirm 2 officers, 3 bandits dead

The Police Command in Imo says two of its officers died while three bandits were killed during an attack on the Izombe Police Division on Friday.

The command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, confirmed this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday in Owerri.

According to him, the Police successfully repelled the attack and recovered riffles from the bandits, while others fled with bullet wounds.

He said that at about 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 13, armed bandits attacked the Izombe Police station, but could not gain access due to the swift response from the police.

Abattam said that the bandits who engaged the police in a gun duel were overpowered and they fled into the bush.

He said that three of the bandits were neutralised and their arms – one pump action gun with two rounds of live cartridges and one locally made double barrel pistol with two expended cartridges, were recovered.

“Unfortunately, the command lost two of its gallant officers in the attack.

”Our tactical teams were presently in pursuit of the bandits and combing the bush for the arrest of the fleeing bandits and possible recovery of their arms.

“The command is using this medium to call on the good people of Imo especially, the Izombe community to assist the police with credible information, that will lead to the arrest of the fleeing bandits,” he said.

Abattam said they should also report to the nearest police station, any person seen with bullet wounds.

He said that hospitals were advised to ensure that they report any person who come to them for treatment of bullet wounds. (NAN)

