Imo assures commuters of hitch free movement during Christmas 

Imo Government has assured commuters in the state of its commitment to hitch free vehicular movement during the Christmas season.
Mr Saviour Okiro, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Hope Uzodinma on Traffic Management, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.
Okiro, who urged road users in the state to eschew indiscipline and stubbornness, said that arrangements were in place for a well-managed traffic situation.
According to him, the state government is synergising with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Imo Command and the police to ensure free flow of traffic during the upcoming festivities.
He appealed to commuters to show respect to fellow road users and cooperate with security agencies.
“We expect to have a well-managed traffic situation this yuletide, not a chaotic one. This is why we have continued to sensitise motoring public and other road users.
“We have also synergyised with men of the FRSC and the police so that together, we will achieve best results,’’ he said.
He appealed to the management of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to help sensitise members of the union on effective use of bus stops.
This, he said, would facilitate ease of movement during the yuletide and improve the good image of the state. (NAN)
Leave a Reply