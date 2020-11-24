Imo assures commuters of hitch free movement during Christmas 

Imo Government has assured commuters in the state of its commitment to hitch free vehicular movement during the Christmas season.

Mr Saviour Okiro, the Senior Special Assistant to Gov. Hope Uzodinma on Traffic Management, gave the assurance while briefing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday.

Okiro, who urged road users in the state to eschew indiscipline and stubbornness, said that arrangements were in place for a well-managed traffic situation.

According to him, the state government is synergising with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Imo Command and the police to ensure free flow of traffic during the upcoming festivities.

He appealed to commuters to show respect to fellow road users and cooperate with security agencies.