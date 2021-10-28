Imo Assembly to Uzodinma: Arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

October 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project, Security 0



The Imo House Assembly has charged Gov. Hope Uzodinma to take necessary steps to arrest those behind the recent killing two traditional rulers in the state.


The house gave the charge Thursday, following a motion moved during the plenary session by Uju Onwudiwe, representing Njaba State Constituency.


Onwudiwe also called for support for victims the attack that sustained severe injuries.


The lawmaker further called for full investigation into the dastardly act in order to identify the “ and remote causes”.


She further appealed to the government to assist the families the slain monarchs to recover their bodies and also render help to their communities during their burial.


She also urged the governor to “immortalise” the murdered monarchs.


She underscored the need for chairmen the 27 local government areas the state to hold a security meeting with key stakeholders to chart a way foward to ensure security lives and property.


Supporting, Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu described the incident as unfortunate, saying the house was duty bound to ensure justice was served.


Also, Mr Ekene Nnodumele, representing Orsu Local Government Area (LGA), recommended that government should take urgent action to reduce criminality to the barest minimum in the state.


Following a unanimous vote in favour the prayers, the Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem, ruled in favour the motion.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) recalls that yet-to-be identified gunmen, Oct. 19, shot and killed Eze Anayo Duruebere Okwudor Autonomous Community and Eze Sampson Osunwa Ihebinowerre Autonomous Community, at Nnenasa in Njaba LGA. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,