Imo Assembly to Uzodinma: Arrest killers of 2 Njaba traditional rulers

The Imo House of Assembly has charged Gov. Hope Uzodinma to take necessary steps to arrest those behind the recent killing of two traditional rulers in the state.



The house gave the charge on Thursday, following a motion moved during the plenary session by Dr Uju Onwudiwe, representing Njaba State Constituency.



Onwudiwe also called for support for other victims of the attack that sustained severe injuries.



The lawmaker further called for full investigation into the dastardly act in order to identify the “direct and remote causes”.



She further appealed to the government to assist the families of the slain monarchs to recover their bodies and also render help to their communities during their burial.



She also urged the governor to “immortalise” the murdered monarchs.



She underscored the need for chairmen of the 27 local government areas of the state to hold a security meeting with key stakeholders to chart a way foward to ensure security of lives and property.



Supporting, Deputy Speaker Amarachi Iwuanyanwu described the incident as unfortunate, saying the house was duty bound to ensure justice was served.



Also, Mr Ekene Nnodumele, representing Orsu Local Government Area (LGA), recommended that government should take urgent action to reduce criminality to the barest minimum in the state.



Following a unanimous vote in favour of the prayers, the Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem, ruled in favour of the motion.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that yet-to-be identified gunmen, on Oct. 19, shot and killed Eze Anayo Duruebere of Okwudor Autonomous Community and Eze Sampson Osunwa of Ihebinowerre Autonomous Community, at Nnenasa in Njaba LGA. (NAN)

