By Ugonne Uzoma

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed three commissioner nominees whose names were forwarded by Gov Hope Uzodinma.

The Speaker, Mr Emeka Nduka (APC Ehime Mbano), read the governor’s letter requesting that the nominees be screened and confirmed.

The nominees included Messers Chijioke Onumajuru from Mbaitoli local government area, Emenike Ejikeme from Onuimo local government area and Emeka Okoronkwo from Okigwe local government area.

The Deputy Speaker of the House, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC Nwangele), moved a motion calling for the confirmation of the nominees after their screening.

He moved that they should be confirmed since the House had no objections to their appointments following proper consideration of their profiles.

The motion was seconded by the member representing Ideato South Constituency, Mr Johnson Duru (APC).

The House also adopted a motion commending the governor for “rehabilitating, furnishing and modernising the Assembly Complex”.

The motion was also sponsored by the deputy speaker who lauded the governor for the massive structural renovations which he said alleviated the fear of building collapse.

He equally lauded the governor for equipping the building with modern facilities and making it ultramodern.

He pledged that the legislature will continue to partner with the governor in his efforts to develop the state.

Seconding the motion, Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC Njaba), also lauded the governor for providing a conducive environment for the legislature in the state. (NAN)

