Imo Assembly removes Speaker, gets replacement

The Speaker of the Imo House of Assembly, Dr Collins Chiji (APC-Isiala Mbano) was on Friday impeached and removed from office.

He was impeached during a special sitting of the House presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC-Nwangele).

Mr Paul Emeziem of Onuimo state constituency was also elected the new Speaker and was sworn in by the Clerk of the House, Mr Chinelo Emeghara, at the session.

The impeachment motion moved by Ekene Nnodumele (APC-Orsu) and seconded by Michael Njoku (APC-Ihitte Uboma) cited gross incompetence, parliamentary ineptitude, financial impropriety and high handedness as reasons for the impeachment.