Imo Assembly receives list of 17 Commissioner nominees for screening

The Imo House of Assembly on Monday recieved a list of 17 Commissioner nominees from the governor, Hope Uzodinma, for screening and confirmation.

The Speaker, Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC, Obowo) during an emergency sitting of the house, read out the letter from the governor, urging the house to screen the nominees.

The nominees include Prof. Emmanuel Chukwuma, Dr Prosper Ohayagha, Prof. Ifunanya Okorodudu, Prof. C.O. Nwosu, Mr Keziechi Ogaziechi, Barr Rex Anunobi, Lady Love Ineh, Mrs Ruby Emele and Mr Simon Ebegbulem.

Others are Mr Anukwuem Chukwunyere, Mr Ford Ozurumba, Mr Stanley Obidiegwu, Mr Goodluck Nana-Opia, Mrs Ann Dozie, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, Hajia Rabbi Ibrahim and Dr Elias Emedom.

The speaker directed that the nominees be invited to interface with the lawmakers on Tuesday during which they would be screened by a committee of the whole house.(NAN)

