Imo Assembly impeaches speaker

Imo State House of Assembly on Monday impeached its Speaker, Mr Paul Emeziem (APC – Onuimo), during a special sitting.

Details of the impeachment process were not available at the time of report, but the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Emeziem’s removal followed a resolution signed by 19 of the 27 members of the house.

Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC – Obowo), a second-term member of the assembly, has emerged the new Speaker.

NAN reports that members of the house left the assembly’s premises as soon they finished the closed door sitting.

Emeziem had last week announced the impeachment of the Deputy Speaker of the assembly, Mr Amarachi Iwanyanwu.

He did not give any reason for the removal. (NAN)

