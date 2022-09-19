Imo Assembly gets fourth Speaker in 4 years

By Ugonne Uzoma

Imo House of Assembly elected its fourth speaker in four years on Monday in Owerri.

The new speaker is Mr Emeka Nduka (APC-Ehime Mbano) who replaced Mr Kennedy Ibe (APC-Obowo) who resigned from the position earlier.

Ibe’s two predecessors were impeached in 2020 and in 2021, respectively.

Ibe was sworn on as speaker on Nov. 8, 2021 following the impeachment of Mr Paul Emeziem (APC-Onuimo) for forgery and highhandedness.

Emeziem took over from Dr Collins Chiji (APC-Isiala Mbano) in November 2020 after he was impeached for unparliamentarily conduct and gross misconduct.

Chiji, however, appealed to the House to have his impeachment expunged from the legislative records and recorded as resignation, a request which was approved.

The fourth speaker, Nduka was elected on Monday at a closed-door special sitting presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Amarachi Iwuanyanwu (APC-Nwangele) who called for nominations after reading Ibe’s letter of resignation.

The Majority Leader, Mr Kanayo Onyemaechi (APC-Owerri West) nominated Nduka, a nomination seconded by Dr Uju Onwudiwe (APC-Njaba).

No reason was given for Ibe’s resignation. (NAN)

