Imo Assembly confirms appointment of ISOPADEC, PHCDA board chairmen, members

The Imo House of Assembly, on Tuesday, screened and confirmed members of the board of Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC).



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Assembly also confirmed members of the board of Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA).



The Speaker of the Assembly, Dr Collins Chiji (APC/Okigwe) read the letter forwarded to the lawmakers by Gov. Hope Uzodimma on the nomination of members of the boards for screening and confirmation.



In the letter, Ezedele Odigbo was nominated as Chairman of ISOPADEC board, while Charles Orie picked as the Managing Director.



Other members were Gilbert Nwosu, Casmir Ohamara, Goodluck Dioke, Davidson Ogbuji, Vincent Orie, Nkenna Nzeruo, Greg Ukwe, Uche Agabiga and Justice Chikezie.



The governor also nominated Dr Joseph Obinwanne as the Chairman of PHCDA board and Dr Maria-Johannes Uzoma the Executive Secretary.



Other PHCDA board members were Ikechukwu Okonkwo, Chima Mmeregini and Dr Uche Oguwike.



The speaker said that the nominees had been screened and confirmed at the executive session of the Assembly. (NAN)