Imo: APC salutes Uzodinma on S/Court’s affirmation

By Lesley Muosowo Otu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Senator Hope Uzodinma, on Supreme Court’s affirmation that he remains governor of Imo state.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Spokesperson of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday.

“As a law-abiding party, we believe in the sanctity of the rule of law and will always accept the decisions of the Apex Court, whether favourable or not. The APC will never choose the route of impugning on the integrity of our Judiciary, undermining other public institutions and threatening our democracy with unpatriotic utterances and actions.

“However recent developments in the polity has made electoral and judicial reforms a matter of urgency and necessity. These are the tasks before the 9th National Assembly as it embarks on the Constitution Review exercise.

“We are confident the Imo people have chosen the right man for the job. Our congratulations therefore goes to the good people of Imo State as they begin a new journey into prosperity under the capable watch of Governor Uzodinma”, the statement read.

