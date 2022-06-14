Imo APC hails Supreme Court judgment affirming Macdonald Ebere as chairman

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Imo Chapter, has commended a judgement of the Supreme Court affirming Mr MacDonald Ebere as the rightful chairman of the party in the state.

In a statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Cajetan Duke, on Tuesday in Owerri, the party described the judgment as a “landmark victory”.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the ruling followed a majority judgment of the apex court, setting aside an earlier ruling by an Abuja High Court, which recognised Mr Dan Nwafor as the chairman.

Nwafor had challenged the dissolution of Imo APC executive committee from the ward to state, in the run-up to the 2019 General Elections, on account of gross abuse of office and anti-party activities.However, in the Supreme Court judgment of Monday read by Justice Adamu Jauro, on behalf of four other justices, it was held that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, lacked jurisdiction to have heard the suit ab initio.“Beyond the participation of Imo delegates at the just concluded national convention, led by Hon. Macdonald Ebere as the only recognised state chairman, this judgment has finally sealed and laid to rest the question of the authentic chairman of APC in the state.“

While we celebrate the judgement, we equally commend our party men and women for their rare comportment and discipline in the face of unwarranted provocation by persons on a hatchet job, to undermine the credibility and popularity of our great party,” the statement read. (NAN)

