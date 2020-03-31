IMN demands assurance on safety of Zakzaky

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria,IMN has said that credible reports emanating from the Kaduna Correctional Center, where the government is “wrongly detaining” Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife has reached it indicating a turmoil leading to the opening of fire and blocking of all access roads to the Center.

IMN Spokesman, Ibrahim Musa, who disclosed this in a statement said “We are rightly concerned about these developments and we strongly call on all relevant authorities to ensure that the security and safety of the Sheikh and his wife are guaranteed.

“We would hold the federal government responsible for any harm to them. It is the responsibility of governments to protect all inmates in such homes, especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, especially as the law presumes all to be innocent until proven otherwise by a law court.”

He added, “The case of Sheikh Zakzaky in particular, is quite different, where a federal high court had declared his arrest and detention as unconstitutional and a violation of his fundamental rights. Furthermore, the charges for which he is standing trial at the moment have been punctured by two different courts, who tried nearly 200 members on the same charges and discharged and acquitted them all.

“We therefore strongly demand for the immediate release of the Sheikh and his wife,” the statement said.