IMN claims FG planning ‘false flag operation to smear’ group

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria,IMN has claimed that “government, in its desperation, is planning to kill innocent security personnel, journalists and some members of the public so as to later put the blame on members of the Islamic Movement just as they did in July, 2019 in Abuja.”

Ibrahim Musa, President Media Forum , IMN who made the claim in a statement Monday therefore called “on security personnel, journalists and members of the public to be particularly extra vigilant. The general Public, media and the international community should now hold the government responsible for the false flag operation should violence breakout during our usual Ashurah commemoration tomorrow Tuesday.

The statement alleged that “The government has already sponsored banner headlines in select Nigerian Newspapers, obviously in preparation for falsely unleashing unprecedented violence in our name. We want the world to however note that our event tomorrow is a peaceful solemn mourning procession that would not harm anybody and it is a religious duty to us. Similar mourning events and processions, like all other religious duties and obligations, are seen to be observed worldwide.”

The statement said in all the years since the Ashura procession started in Nigeria, participants have never once resorted to violence even in the face of a bloody history of attacks against them by the brutal might of the state.

“The government and anyone else involved in these nefarious plans must therefore be called to order, to uphold the rights of the participants and ensure their total protection everywhere. The Buhari government should particularly be held responsible for any harm that may be inflicted on the persons and properties of Ashura mourners or indeed anyone” IMN said.

Meanwhile, the police once again warned in a statement Monday that IMN remained proscribed.