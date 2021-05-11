The Nigerian Society for Immunology (NSI) has urged the Federal Government to boost funding to the health sector so that it could tackle diseases peculiar to the country.

The NSI President, Prof. Ganiyu Arinola, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ibadan.

“Nigeria is a country with a large burden of both infectious and non-communicable diseases.

“If we are to move forward as a country, we need to equip our growing scientists with skills needed to tackle diseases endemic to Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the health system at all levels is not performing close to an optimal level due to poor funding.

“With conducive political atmosphere, combined efforts and freedom of expression or action by all healthcare personnel, the health sector will develop.

“Also, with infrastructural availability, financial support, sincerity of purpose and pro-active steps, there is hope to develop the tools necessary for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of endemic diseases in Nigeria.

“Nigeria has active human resources and manpower that only need training and re-training to cope with emerging world situation,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

