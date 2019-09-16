Immunisation: Bodinga LGC targets 66,873 under-5 children in Sokoto

Malam Shu’aibu Sifawa, the Director, Primary Healthcare (PHC), Bodinga Local Government Area, says the council is targeting 66,873 under-5 years children in the ongoing immunisation in Sokoto State.



Sifawa told newsmen on Monday in Sokoto that the exercise was going on smoothly across 10 out of the 23 local government areas of the state.

He said all challenges ranging from non-compliance, security situation and political factors had been addressed.



“We have been able to immunised 43,625 children within the two days of the exercise, which will last for four days.

“Presently, we have received 73,560 doses of the vaccine to cover our target of 66,873 children in which more doses will be provided if we exhaust the amount,” he assured.



The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Danchadi, who was excited with the exercise, said the council would ensure that no child was missed or left out of the immunisation.

“All our council officials, traditional rulers and religious leaders are fully engaged to remain in the field to ensure all challenges in the exercise are addressed.



“Moreover, the is going on successfully as no challenge cases was reported across all the villages in the local government area,” he said.

The chairman appealed to the people not to politicise health related issues and allow their children to be immunised in order for government to succeed in its desire to ensuring healthier generation.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Malami Abubakar, a Health Educator at the State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, during a UNICEF organised meeting with newsmen on Sept. 5, said children between nine and 59 months were targeted during the exercise.

Abubakar said that the state government had concluded all arrangements to vaccinate no fewer than 467,703 children in 10 out of its 23 local government areas.



He further disclosed that the last exercise suffered a minor setback in some local governments due to insecurity, religious and political factors.

The 10 local governments to be covered by the immunisation includes Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Kware, Wurno, Goronyo, Rabah, Bodinga, Dange/Shuni, Gwadabawa and Wamakko. (NAN)