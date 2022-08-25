Imminent floods: NEMA tells Kwara riparian communities to move higher  

By Abiemwense Moru

The National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), Minna Operations Office has told residents of Kwara State in riparian communities to move to higher grounds as floods are expected in the areas.

A press release by NEMA made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) disclosed that the warning became necessary due to the prediction by Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) concerning the state.It noted further that such warning is important as Kwara State partly hosts tributaries of River Niger.

In the release, signed by Zainab Saidu, Head of Minna Operations Office of NEMA; under which Kwara falls, the people were urged to clear their drainages to allow easy and hitch free flow of water.The release announced that NiMET forecasted normal to above normal amount of rainfall across the country.“This prediction is already playing out in particularly Kwara State where the rains have been consistently falling in recent weeks after the brief dry spell experienced.“It is expected that this phenomenon will usually reduce the absorption capacity of the soil thereby leading to a mass runoff of water on the soil surface.“Thus, it is important for drainages/culverts to be cleared so that the excess water can find easy access to run without affecting buildings,” it explained.

The release affirmed that the consistency in rainfall will increase the water levels of different rivers across the state including the tributaries.It said that by implication, this would lead to the inundation of houses, farms and structures by water in communities situated along river banks.According to the NiMET 2022 Seasonal Climate Prediction, the length of the growing season in Kwara State will be longer in the southern part of the state lasting more than 194 days particularly in Offa, Oke-Ero, Oyun and Ekiti LGAs.“The length of season for Edu, Moro, Pategi, Ifelodun, and Ilorin East LGAs is from 179-186 days.“Kaiama in the northern part of the state may likely have less than 170 days.“The predicted rainfall amount for the southern part of the state may likely have above 1,700mm at Ekiti local government area,” the release explained.According to the prediction, the rainfall amount for Moro, Pategi, Ifelodun, Ilorin East, Ilorin West and Ilorin South are likely to be from 1,490 mm to 1,630 mm.Also, the northern part of the state such as Kaiama may have less than 1,400mm.NEMA stated that it is important for farmers to be guided by the statistics so as to avoid waste of time, energy and agricultural resources.“Farmers in these areas must be climate smart in order to avoid any loss of wealth and livelihoods.“The National Emergency Management Agency in the effort to achieve its mandate will continue to sensitize the people on the risks around them.“They will also be sensitized on how to avoid the likelihood of these risks leading to disasters in order to save lives and properties of the people.“The general public is therefore admonished to be guided by this alert to save their lives, loved ones as well as their wealth,” the release advised. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

