Immigration Service presents merit award to Gov, Fintiri

By Ibrahim Kado

The Adamawa Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) presented a distinguished merit award to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri in Yola on Friday.

Malam Mohammed Falali, the outgoing Immigration Controller in charge of the command presented the award.

The command also recognised Dr Emmanuel Musa, a philanthropist with an award for his community services and humane disposition.

He said the award bestowed on Fintiri was in recognition of his selfless service to humanity and unmatched track record of achievements.

According to him, Gov. Fintiri’s administration has been regularly supportive of security agencies, especially the Immigration Service in critical matters desirous of his attention.

He said the governor had performed exceptionally in the provision of infrastructure, youth empowerment, healthcare delivery, agriculture, education and security.

Falali said Musa also deserved the award based on his honesty, integrity and his friendly posture to the command, saying he proved to be a good son of Adamawa.

The outgoing Immigration Controller said he succeeded in his assignment in Adamawa because of the support the command enjoyed from the Controller-General of the NIS, Mr Idris Jere.

In his remarks, Chief of Staff to Adamawa governor, Mr Maxwell Gidado, who represented Fintiri, commended the NIS for finding the governor worthy of recognition.

He said the state government would continue to support security agencies by boosting their morale and giving them audience when required.

Gidado commended exceptional performance of the Immigration Service, especially in controlling the influx of illegal immigrants into the country. (NAN)