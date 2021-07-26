Immigration Service plans biometric cards for ECOWAS

July 26, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Controller-General of the  Immigration Service ( CGIS), Mr Mohammed Babandede, the Economic Community of African States () travelling certificates will  soon be replaced with biometric cards.

The newly appointed spokesman of  the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Controller (AC) Amos Okpu, confirmed the plan to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Monday.

According to Okpu, individual’s data will be linked with the new biometric card, a feature the travelling certificate does not possess.

“The new biometric card with all information about the user.’’

Okpu quoted the CGIS as saying the biometric- card evolution remained cardinal to Nigeria’s security architecture and economy development.

He also said that the service would involve traditional institutions to garner information on migration .

“For instance, no foreigner must sojourn in the country beyond 90 days without officially registering with NIS.

“NIS will involve traditional institutions and other relevant groups and systems to garner first-hand information that will help the service in security ,’’ he said.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,