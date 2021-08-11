Immigration Service goes paperless with new platform

As part of efforts to reduce paper work bureaucracy, cost and unnecessary waste of man-hours in moving bulky files from table to table around the Offices, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has introduced an Electronic Records Management (ERM) platform for its official correspondences and communications.

The Comptroller General of Immigration (CGI), Muhammad Babandede MFR speaking at the event of the launch of the facility noted that modern migration management and Border security efforts are rapidly demanding high investments in IT tools and structures to drive processes and procedures most timely and seamlessly. He noted that the particular situation especially with the expansive and extensive the nation’s Borderlines requires that operational actions and decisions are taken with the speed of light to ensure impact and efficiency

He stressed that the Service cannot continue to conduct operations and processes using the old tools and processes in today’s fastly dynamic migration environment that requires robust automation platforms for quick and informed decision-making processes.

The Comptroller General stated that the impressive results of the Service’s exploits in the deployment of the Migration Information Data Analysis System (MIDAS) for Border control and security afforded the confidence that the Service has no other option but to deepen automation of other areas to remain relevant in the national security architecture and global migratory systems.

The CGI maintained that with the adoption of the paperless electronic platform, himself and the management team are now able to take urgent official decisions in the most efficient and timely manner. We are now able to conduct our official assignments everywhere and anywhere simply by the touch of buttons. We can now treat electronic, ally transferred files and mails on official matters at the convenience of our homes and leisure Centres without compromising security, he added.

He assured that with a secured interface as offered by the ERM facility, confidentiality of our official communication and correspondences is guaranteed while promptness to official correspondences has been greatly improved. With this facility, we shall reduce the budget cost on procuring papers and files while efforts at robust e-archiving will be enhanced to ensure seamless tracing and tracking of correspondences.

The CGI noted that the future of Office administration and management is paperless and we in the NIS has keyed in.

Speaking at the launch of the paperless platform, the Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola commended the NIS for being the first agency to unveil the process and called for its expansion to Passport Offices and Border Posts to enhance the quality of service delivery. He thanked the Federal Government for its constant support for all the agencies under the Ministry and assured that more reform efforts shall be embarked upon to improve the quality of service delivery.

Earlier, the Minister had launched a Code of Conduct and Ethics document for the Service, where he called on Officers and Men to regularly endeavour to showcase the cherished virtues of integrity, courtesy, sound morality and uncommon transparency in their official and private conducts.

The Comptroller General described the document as a product of wide consultations with relevant stakeholders stressing that it will help in moderating Personnel behavioural conducts on and off duty times.

The event was attended by the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Interior, Hon. Zango Daura, Chairman Code of Conduct Bureau, Prof. Muhammad Isah, Chairman ICPC, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye and representatives from EFCC among others.

