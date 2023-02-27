Immigration records peaceful election in Kwara

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says Kwara has recorded a peaceful 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Kwara.

The Comptroller of the service in the state, Mr Aminu Shamsuddin, confirmed the peaceful conduct of the exercise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

Shamsuddin noted that the election was peaceful, saying Kwara had shown that they are “state of harmony and peace”.

He however said that one foreigner was caught voting in Asa Local Government Area of the state.

“He claimed that he has been in Nigeria for 15 years, married to a Nigerian woman and have children for Nigeria, so he thought he can vote.

“When we explained the law to him and made him understand that he does not have the right to vote in Nigeria, he willingly submitted his documents and left,” the comptroller said.

Shamsuddin reiterated that foreigners are not to be involved in the election in anyway, adding that any foreigner found near the polling units will be arrested, repatriated and blacklisted.

The comptroller said that the presidential election was peaceful and wished that the March 11 gubernatorial election will be more peaceful.

NAN reports that the NIS deployed about 1,000 personnel to all polling units and border areas in the state for a peaceful conduct of the exercise. (NAN)