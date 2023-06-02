Immigration hands over 18-year-old, Libya-bound human trafficking girl to NAPTIP

By Ibrahim Bello

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) handed over an 18-year-old human trafficking victim to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday in Kebbi.

“The girl, who is from Oyo State, was arrested on Thursday on her way to Libya via Yauri and Sokoto.

“She said her name is Wasilat Yusuf and she was going to Libya on her sister’s invitation and assurance of a cleaning job.

“She has a HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis test results with her.

“She said it was her sister who insisted that she must conduct the tests before leaving for Libya,’’ Comptroller of the NIS in Kebbi, Mrs Rabi Bashir-Nuhu, said.

She wondered why in spite of all the opportunities that abound in terms of peace and security in Nigeria, anyone would go to Libya to work in spite of the security challenges in that country.

The NIS comptroller assured that it would not allow any suspicious character or person profiting from human trafficking to get through its net in Kebbi.

Wasilat confirmed to newsmen that she was going to Libya to get a cleaning job on her sister’s invitation.

“My sister is Biodun Yusuf, and she is living in Libya and sells clothes there.

“She invited me to come and get a cleaning job there,’’ she said.

Receiving the victim, Head of Operation of NAPTIP in Kebbi, Alhaji Sadiq Atiku, said the agency would undertake thorough investigation of the matter.

“We thank the NIS for making our job easier and we are going to investigate thoroughly.

“We are going to rehabilitate and counsel the victim and ensure that she is united with her parents or guardians,’’ he said.

Atiku also commended the NIS for collaborating with NAPTIP to eradicate human trafficking. (NAN)