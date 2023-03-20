Immigration hails peaceful election in Kwara

By Mujidat Oyewole

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commended the peaceful conduct of Saturday’s Governorship and state Assembly elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara.

The state Comptroller of NIS, Mr Aminu Shamsuddin, made the commendation on Monday in Ilorin in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Shamsuddin said that more than a thousand personnel of the service were deployed to polling units and border areas in the state during the March 18 elections.

“Kwara is among the few states that witnessed a peaceful election throughout the federation and it is commendable.

“There was no arrest of foreigners and no complaint was received throughout the period,” he said.

The comptroller however said that there was a low turnout of voters during the poll compared to that of the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Feb. 25.

He noted that the low turnout however contributed to the achievement of peace and success recorded during the elections. (NAN)