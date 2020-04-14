Immigration boss tests negative twice to COVID-19

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, has tested negative twice to the coronavirus disease after self isolating, an official has disclosed.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO) Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja

NAN reports that the Immigration boss had tested positive to COVID-19 on March 29, and had been on self isolation since he returned from the United Kingdom.

According to James, the news of the Comptroller General testing negative twice after self isolation came with great relieve and thanks to God.

“The CGI in an overwhelming appreciation took cognizance of the prayers and supplication of everyone for him.

“Most importantly the Government, Honorable Minister of Interior Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Mr Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, members of the International Community who stood by the Service during this trying times.

“He prays for the recovery of others, and for God’s intervention for the world and Nigeria in this battle against Covid-19,” said.

James enjoined Nigeria’s to keep faith alive and adhere strictly to medical and health care advises, including physical distancing, as well as safe healthy practices of washing of hands with soap.

He added that use of sanitizers, wearing of face mask, and every professional advice given by the NCDC for the good and well-being of all should be taking seriously. (NAN)