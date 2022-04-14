Immigration boss seeks inter-agency collaboration to secure nation’s border

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Acting Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Mr Idris Jere, on Thursday in Kaduna, called for inter-agency collaboration to secure the nation’s borders.

Jere made the call at the closing ceremony of a training, code named ‘Exercise Haske Biyu’ organised for members of Senior Course 44 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, with some para-military personnel participating.

The Acting Comptroller General was represented by Kaduna Comptroller of the Service, Mr Odeh Adapoyi.

He said that the exercise would help in fostering effective policing of Nigeria’s security borders.

He pointed out that no agency could effectively tackle security threats without synergising with sister security organisations.

According to him the exercise is significant, considering the emerging security challenges bedeviling the nation.

“We are all expected to make the best use of the knowledge gained from this exercise to improve our collective effectiveness in internal security and low intensity conflict operations,” he said.

In his remarks, Commandant of the College, AVM Olurotimi Tuwase, said that the objective of the exercise was to strengthen synergy among security agencies, para-military organisations and other stakeholders.

He explained that such interactions would help in developing new techniques that would serve as basis for updating current operational procedures on internal security and low intensity conflict operations.

He said that the essence was to encourage people to appreciate the importance of joint planning , information sharing and freedom of action.

The commandant expressed the hope that the peace and stability of Nigeria, as well as other countries, would be guaranteed as a result of the understanding. (NAN)

