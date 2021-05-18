Immigration boss decorates 15 ACGs, others, tasks them on dedication

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, on Tuesday, decorated 15 newly promoted Assistant Comptroller Generals as well as some controllers with their new ranks.

Muhammed, while congratulating the senior officers, charged them to be diligent, professional, patriotic and prudent in the discharge of their duties with a view to making the service better.

He said promotion remained the best of welfare to be given to a servant and pledged to ensure accelerated promotion to all deserving personal of the service.

He also pledged to continue to provide leadership training officers to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

NIS said the service was the most gender sensitive in the country, saying that seven out of the 15 newly decorated ACGs were female officers.

“This service has changed greatly and you must make it better it is now.

“Therefore, you must be be diligent, professional, patriotic and prudent in the discharge of duties,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the newly decorated officers, ACG Angela Esekaigbe, thanked the CGI for his commitment to staff welfare by ensuring that officers were promoted as and when due.

Esekaigbe promised that the officers would disappoint the service by ensuring that lived up to expectation in the discharge of their duties.

She also charged her colleagues to remain dedicated and alive to their responsibilities to justify the promotion they had earned. (NAN)

