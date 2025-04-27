IMF/World Bank Meetings: FG seeks global investments in health manufacturing

The Federal Government is actively seeking global investments to boost local health manufacturing in Nigeria.

By Folasade Akpan

The Federal Government is actively seeking global investments to boost local health manufacturing in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja by Mr Alaba Balogun, the Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations.

According to the statement, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, recently met with top global philanthropies and donors on the sidelines of the IMF/World Bank Spring Meetings in Washington, D.C.

The meeting aimed to provide the stakeholders with insights on how future investments and cooperative financing could be directed for the maximum benefit of Nigeria’s population.

Additionally, Pate’s bilateral meeting with the incoming President of the World Health Assembly led to the establishment of a mission to the Asia-Pacific region to attract investments in Nigeria’s localised health services manufacturing.

The minister emphasised that President Bola Tinubu’s comprehensive reform of the nation’s health sector and his significant investments in the sector had garnered global attention, resulting in increased willingness among the international community to collaborate.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting, which is being held from April 21 to April 26 in Washington, D.C., is attended by delegations from 190 countries.(NAN)