IMF executive board backs new $650bn SDR allocation

July 9, 2021



The IMF Executive Board has backed the proposal for a new general Drawing Rights (SDR) equivalent to 650 billion dollars to address reserves during the COVID-19 .

MsKristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said this in a statement in Washington DC board’ decision to support the general of SDRs.

Alluding to the SDR as the largest in the IMF’ history, Georgieva said the fund was to address the long term global needs for reserves during the worst since the Great Depression.

“I will now present the new SDR allocation proposal to the IMF’ Board of Governors for their consideration and approval. If approved, we expect the SDR allocation to be completed by the end of .

This is a shot in the for the world as the SDR allocation will boost the liquidity and reserves of all our member countries, build confidence and foster the resilience and stability of the global economy.

“In 2009, an SDR allocation contributed significantly to recovery from the global financial and I am confident this new allocation will have a similar benefit now.”

According to Georgieva, the SDR allocation will help every IMF member country, particularly vulnerable countries and strengthen their response to the COVID-19 crisis.

She said the fund would maintain active engagement with membership in the months ahead to identify viable options for voluntary channeling of SDRs from wealthier to support poorer and more vulnerable countries.

According to her, this is with a view to help their pandemic recovery and achieve resilient and sustainable growth, which will also help boost global economic recovery.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SDR is an international reserve asset created by the IMF to supplement the official reserves of member countries.

The SDR is not a currency but a potential claim freely usable currencies of IMF and as such could provide a country with liquidity.

The SDR is defined by a basket of currencies such as the U.S. dollar, Euro, Yuan, Japanese Yen and the British Pound. (NAN)

