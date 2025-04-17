Imbibe spirit of dedication, discipline while discharging duties, NOA tasks staff

Mr Hamisu Abubakar, the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Director in charge of North-West, has tasked staff of the agency to imbibe the spirit of dedication and discipline while discharging

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Abubakar made the call during a one-day farmiliarisation visit to Jigawa State Directorate of the agency in Dutse on Thursday.

He said that the agency was undergoing serious reforms and restructuring, hence the need for personnel at all levels to be more committed and dedicated to their duties in order to achieve the desired goal.

According to him, the management of the agency is doing everything possible to ensure a conducive working environment for all.



“Personnel on their part are expected to demonstrate commitment, dedication, discipline and hard work.

Responding, NOA State Director, Malam Ahmad Tijjani, who thanked the zonal director for the visit, promised that the staff would be more dedicated in sensitising residents and other Nigerians on policies and programmes of the Federal Government.

The event also featured interactive session where members of staff expressed their concerns in relation to their job. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)