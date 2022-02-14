Imbibe noble values that ‘ll move Nigeria forward – NOA DG urges youths

Nigerian youths have been charged to imbibe and uphold the noble values of integrity, patriotism, discipline, human dignity, personal responsibility, national unity and other desirable attitudes that would move the nation forward.



The Director-General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Garba Abari, gave the charge on Monday, during the presentation of Trophy and congratulatory letter to the State winner of the maiden edition of the ‘Integrity’ School Competition, among secondary schools.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Government Secondary School Orita-Aperin, Ibadan, won the competition in Oyo State.



Abari was represented at the occasion by the agency’s director in Oyo State, Mrs Folake Ayoola.



According to him, it is the recognition and practice of these core values that strengthen social relationship and also mould the personality of individuals, as society, stressing that individuals are complimentary to each other.



“It is important to place one’s love for the country above other considerations.

“And exhibit at all times, conducts that will bring progress to the country and pride to her people,” he said.



Speaking on the essence of the competition, the D-G explained that NOA had deemed it worthwhile to impress the national ethics and integrity policy more on the people, particularly students by organising Integrity Clubs in secondary schools “and make them to compete to ferret out the best”.



He said the overall best student in the competition would be adequately motivated and the programme streamed live on television to encourage others to sit up, embrace integrity and manifest it in their daily endeavours.





He enjoined every Nigerian to enthrone integrity and love for the country, saying “the strongly we hold these, the stronger our nation will be, without integrity, all is lost.”



In his goodwill message, representative of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) Mr David Oluwole, urged the students of the school not to underplay core values.





Oluwole charged the students to make integrity their watchword in everything they do, also urged them to be honest, transparent and embrace all tenets of accountability in whatever they do, “to your fellow students, parents and the society at large.



“Participate on issues that bothers on corruption and the need to shun its entirety.”

He congratulated the principal and students of the winning school.



In his remarks, the Principal, Government Secondary School, Orita Aperin, Ibadan, Mr Taofeek Akinyemi, noted that moral decadence being witnessed in the country started from the grassroots – homes and schools and the earlier the better to curb it.



Akinyemi said establishment of integrity clubs in schools by NOA would play significant role in curbing the menace.



He asserted that the integrity competition programme was to encourage the citizens to take the country above personal interest.



Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of Trophy and Congratulatory letter to the Principal and students of the school by Mrs Ayoola, on behalf of the DG.(NAN)

