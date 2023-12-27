Imam nominated for Kogi State honour

A distinguished personality, peace promoter and an advocate of a just and caring society, Alh. Abubakar Imam, Dan Amana of Ebira land, has been nominated for honour by Kogi State.

Reacting to the call for nomination by the Kogi State government, in line with the Kogi State Honours Award Law 2023 of 6th of December 2023 and pursuant to sections 15 and 16 of the Law, the Executive Director of NGO Network, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah has nominated Alh. Abubakar Imam, the Onizeiza (Dan Amana) of Ebira to be honoured by the state government for his community development initiative and philanthropic gestures.

In his virtual submission as requested by the Committee, Mr. Attah gave series of evidence of Imam’s community service, philanthropy and astute support of peace. This is in addition to his successful endeavour in the private sector.

He was among the last three Ebira personalities honoured recently by the late Ohinoyi of Ebira in recognition of these qualities.

The Committee which is chaired by Hon. Justice H.A. Olusuyi, Retired Chief Judge of Kogi State as Chairman and eight other members, includes Barr. Okpanachi Saliu who was appointed as the Secretary to the Committee

The award ceremony which is scheduled to come up in January 2024 will be part of the inauguration ceremony of the incoming administration.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

