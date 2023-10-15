Imam Ibrahim Kashim-Imam’s appointment gives hope to younger generation, says Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode , FFK has been effusive over the appointment of Imam Ibrahim Kashim-Imam, as FERMA Chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

Fani Kayode who made his view known on his X (former Twitter) handle said the appointment “gives hope to the younger generation”.

FFK tweeted, “I am deeply inspired and encouraged by the appointment of our son Imam Ibrahim Kashim-Imam as the Chairman of FERMA.

“This gives hope to the younger generation and clearly shows that Nigeria rewards and utilises the talents of those that are highly qualified and that have a good pedigree.

“I have known Ibrahim since he was born 25 years ago and I can testify to his ability, excellence and brilliance.

“His distinguished and highly respected grandfather, Alhaji Ibrahim Imam, was a great force in the politics of the First Republic, Secretary of the then ruling NPC, one of the founders and patrons of the Borno Youth Movement and a leading member of the Northern House of Assembly.

“His equally illustrious father, one of my oldest and dearest friends and brothers, Alhaji Kashim Ibrahim-Imam, is a dogged fighter and first class politician and one of the those that contributed so much to the victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the presidential election.

“He is also one of the most brilliant, forthright, reliable, honest, courageous and credible forces in Nigerian politics today, who served as Special Advisor and Senate Presidential Liason Officer in the Government of President Olusegun Obasanjo and who served as Chairman of TETFUND in President Muhamadu Buhari’s administration.

“I have little doubt that Ibrahim will follow in his grandfather’s and father’s footsteps and do exceedingly well.

“I thank Mr. President for the great opportunity that he has given this young and gifted man who got a first class degree in Engineering at Brighton University in the UK just a few years ago and followed it up with his Masters.

May God guide and lead him in this great national assignment and may he go from strength to strength.

I would urge all men and women of goodwill to pray for him because his success is Nigeria’s success.

(FFK)

