Imam congratulates two Governors of Kogi, one King in epoch event

Kogi traditional title holder, Onizeiza (Dan Amana) of Ebira, Alhaji abuBAKAR IMAM has congratulated the outgoing Governor of Kogi state, Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello, his successor, Alh. Usman Ahmed Ododo and the newly installed king of Ebira, His Royal Majesty, Alh. Dr. Ahmed Tijani Muhammad Anaje in an epoch-making events.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kogi traditional title holder, Onizeiza (Dan Amana) of Ebira, Alhaji Abubakar Imam has congratulated the outgoing Governor of Kogi state, Alh. Yahaya Adoza Bello, his successor, Alh. Usman Ahmed Ododo and the newly installed king of Ebira, His Royal Majesty, Alh. Dr. Ahmed Tijani Muhammad Anaje in an epoch-making series of events.

The last few days have been historic, event filled with activities and busy days. Right from Thursday the 25th day of January 2024 when the new king, His Royal Majesty, Alhaji Dr. Ahmad Anaje was installed and presented with the staff of office, as the new Ohinoyi of Ebira, till the 27th day of January 2024 when His Excellency, former Governor of Kogi State handed over the mantle of leadership to Alh. Ododo, the new Governor.

In a special message delivered yesterday at the reception to welcome home the former Governor, Abu Imam congratulated both the Ohinoyi, His Royal Majesty Alhaji Dr. Anaje, on his ascension to the throne of his forebears and prayed that his reign be long, progressive and successful.

In similar instance, the Dan Amana also congratulated His Excellency Alhaji, Dr. Yahaya Bello for a successful tenure, filled with lots of achievements in all sectors ranging from education, healthcare, security and infrastructure to mention but a few. And above all by finding it worthy to support Alhaji Ododo as his successor.

Finally, he sent a special congratulatory message to the new governor, Alh. Ododo and wish a successful tenure more productive in office as he takes over the mantle of leadership as the number one citizen and father of Kogi state.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

