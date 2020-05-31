Image Merchants Promotions Appoints New Managers, Assistant Editor

Share the news













The management of Image Merchants Promotion (IMPR) Limited, the publisher of PRNigeria, Economic Confidential and Spokespersons Digest, have appointed new editorial staff and managers for its PRNigeria Centre, Kano, and Corporate Office in Abuja. The company also publishes Emergency Digest and Politics Digest.

The Editor-in-Chief of the company, Yushau A. Shuaib announced that Mallam Abdulsalam Mahmud is appointed Assistant Editor in charge of proofreading; Comrade Adnan Mukhtar Adamu is Manager, PRNigeria Centre in Kano, to oversee Politics Digest; and Mr. Inyene Ibanga is Manager, Special Projects, to oversee the Spokesperson Digest. Mahmud, was overall ‘best graduating student’ of Mass communication from Fati Lami Abubakar Institute of Legal and Administrative Studies(FLAILAS) in 2016. He has contributed several articles, news reports and feature stories for major national newspapers such as The Nation, DailyTrust, Thisday, Blueprint, Punch, DailySun, and was one-time a ‘News Editor’ with News Digest.

Mukhtar, a recipient of Campus Journalism Award (CJA) 2018,/graduated from Northwest University Kano, with B.A. in Islamic Studies (Second Class upper) Honour, and Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the Bayero University Kano. He had a stint as a Reporter with Daily Nigerian and Associate Editor, Youths Digest.

Ibanga, a graduate of Mass Communication from the Bayero University Kano, also obtained Master’s in Public Relation from the same university. An Associate Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations, he was Head of Programmes at Human Right Radio and News Editor/Anchor at WE FM Abuja. He was also Senior Correspondent with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The Chairman Board of Directors IMPR, Mallam Sule Yau Sule said: “The appointments at the Kano centre and at the Abuja Corporate Office, are deliberate attempts to reposition and improve on the services of the multimedia company in serving various stakeholders and the general public.” Image Merchants Promotions Limited is a leading Media and PR firm that has won several top awards, especially on public relations from the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), African Public Relations Association (APRA) and International Public Relations Association (IPRA). PRNigeria

