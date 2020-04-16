I’m still positive for coronovirus, El-Rufai declares

By Chimezie Godfrey

Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State has revealed that he is still positive for coronovirus.

The Governor posted on his Facebook page, that he was yet to be cleared of the virus and that he would announce when he was confirmed negative.

El-Rufai also chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council from isolation, called on the public to ignore all fake news even they are good wishes for him.

“Earlier today, between 10am and 2pm, I took few hours during my isolation and chaired a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.

“I have not been cleared of COVID-19 yet. I will personally announce when I am confirmed negative. Please, ignore all fake news even they are of good wishes for me.

“I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the agenda going without me. I am super proud of all our Commissioners, Advisers, Assistants security agencies and other state government officials for a job well done.”

