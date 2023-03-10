I’m still in Benue governorship race, says YPP candidate, Orya

By Nicholas Dechi

Governorship candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Benue, Dr Roberts Orya, has said that he is still in the governorship race.

This is contained in a statement issued by his Media Consultant, Mr Emmanuel Akosu, on Friday in Makurdi.

Orya attributed his clarification to the purported declaration by the state YPP Chairman, Dr Gwadue Hough’s that the party had collapsed its structures to support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Mr Titus Uba.

The YPP governorship candidate described the purported declaration as mischievous and lacking in credibility, substance and moral leaning, urging residents of the state to discard it in its entirety.

“Right from inception, I had remained resolute in going into the election to allow the Benue people express their franchise, choices and preferences, as the final arbiters of their redemption and destiny.

“I am fully in the governorship race and no form of manipulation can change or erase my ambition,” he said.

Orya further stated that he would never succumb to the whims and caprices of some self-serving party officials.

“The so-called officials of the party who perpetrated such an illicit and undemocratic act of adopting candidates of another political party in a hotel room in Makurdi have simply murdered shame.

“Their sponsors or patrons ought to have known that only desperation can push them and the said officials to do such a naked dance at the height of our electoral challenges,” he said.

According to him, the declaration of YPP’s support for the PDP candidate is self-seeking and a total sham, stressing that it would not stand.

“I urge our people to shun the desperate antics employed by rejected and desperate politicians who are hell-bent on reaping from the towering manifesto of YPP that had come to salvage and redeem the palatable story of Benue,” he said. (NAN)