‘I’m sad to be leaving Nigeria,’ says British High Commissioner

PRESIDENT BUHARI RECEIVES OUTGOING UK HC 7. L-R; UK Defense Assistance, Brigadier Matt Munro, Deputy High Commissioner, Ms Gill Athinson, The outgoing United Kingdom High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mrs. Catriona Campbell Laing, Daughter, Miss Anya Laing President Muhammadu Buhari, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Chief of Staff Prof Ibtahim Gambari and Head of Political Section, Ms Aneesah Islam during the farewell audience at the State House Abuja.

Outgoing British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Her Excellency Catriona Wendy Laing, says she’s fascinated by Nigeria, particularly the music, dance, culture, and she’s had “a fabulous time here.”

According to a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity), she spoke Wednesday during a farewell visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, after four-and-a half years tour of duty.

“I’m sad to be leaving,” said the High Commissioner. “Nigeria is so much fun, I had a fabulous time here, and I’ll be back. I love the dance, the music, the culture. It’s been good to experience Nigeria. I’ve been to over 20 States, and I’ve told my successor to also do the same. I’ll be back, and still travel wider.”

She congratulated President Buhari for very successful 8 years in office, saying he had done very well to hold the country together.

The President said the United Kingdom was second home for many Nigerians, and relations between the two countries will continue to wax strong.

“In fact, some wealthy Nigerians don’t feel complete till they’ve had a home in the UK,” he added.

President Buhari said he looked forward to retirement in Daura, Katsina State, after handing over on May 29, reiterating: “I’ll be as far away from Abuja as possible.”

He lauded UK for cooperation on many fronts, particularly in the rebuilding of the North East, hitherto ravaged by insurgency.