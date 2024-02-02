I’m ready to work with opposition to build Adamawa of our dream – Fintiri

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has expressed his readiness to work with members of opposition parties for the development of the state and the county at large.

Fintiri stated this on Friday in Yola when he arrived in the state after his Supreme Court victory.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appeal, filed by the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen. Aishatu Binani, was dismissed by the apex court on Wednesday for lack of merit.



Fintiri assured that he would continue to work for the interest of people of the state, peaceful coexistence and more development in all sectors.

“We will continue to work with them and ensure that we partner with the judiciary to build our democracy and our country.



“We are taking Adamawa to greater heights and to the level of our dream. This is my assurance,” he said. (NAN)

By Ibrahim Kado

