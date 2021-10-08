I’m passionately committed to youth, sports devt. in Osun, Oyetola

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun says his administration is committed to sports and youth development in the state.

Oyetola made the remarks on Thursday at the grand finale of Osun Sports Festival which held at the Osogbo City Stadium.

He said that his administration’s commitment to sports development was aimed at spreading the messages of love, unity, hope and development.

He also said that he was committed to ensuring adequate implementation of the state’s Youth Policy Statement, designed to promote youth education, empowerment, entrepreneurship and engagement.

According to him, his administration has recorded huge success in its resolve to diversify the economy to non-oil sectors in which sports has received adequate attention.

“Without any iota of doubt, this sports festival which is now culminating into its finals today is another giant stride by this administration.

“It stems from our avowed and determined quest to transform sports and youth development in our state.

“Sport stands as the cornerstone of our proud heritage and shares unmistakable attributes with our way of life.

“It has accorded us an avenue to display our creativity and stimulate perseverance, diligence and strong sense of commitment among our people.

“It has also underscored our belief that sport is a potent instrument for building character.

“As you already know, sports development is one of the major ways to harness and empower our teeming youths.

“This festival has, therefore, provided the opportunity not only to engage our youths productively, but to also harness their latent potential for productive engagement”, the governor said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Yemi Lawal, lauded the avowed commitment of the governor to youth development.

Lawal , who described the youth as the most energetic and productive segment of the population, commended the state government for investing tremendously in the sector.

“It has been the focus of the present administration under the leadership of our able and dynamic governor to develop sports at the grassroots.

“We recognise the support of our dear governor who feels nothing is impossible to accomplish.

“Naturally no one believed that this was possible, but it is his belief in us that led us to where we are today”, Lawal said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that at the finals of the football competition, Ejigbo Local Government Area Football Club won the tournament by 4-1 against Ife-East Local Government Area Football Club.

Other winners in the other sporting activities were also honoured and rewarded. (NAN)

