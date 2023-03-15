I’m pained by Zangon Kataf killings, this impunity must end – Uba Sani

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Kaduna 2023 governorship flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Uba Sani has on Wednesday said he was deeply pained by the attack on Zangon Kataf Community and the wanton destruction of innocent lives and property, saying “we must end this impunity” .

“This is one attack too many. This is not only a condemnable act but one that must propel us to take immediate and decisive action against these murderous elements, “he said

He then urged security agencies to swing into action swiftly.

” I call on the security agencies to move into action to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Such elements have no place in a decent society like ours. The inability of security agencies to fashion effective strategies to degrade or decimate these terrorists and bandits has rendered most of our communities desolate. The full weight of the law is hardly brought to bear on criminal elements. Our people watch helplesslessly as criminal elements hold sway in many communities. This must not be allowed to continue.

“Safety and security is a key plank of my manifesto. If, by the grace of God, I get the people’s mandate, I will work with security agencies to restore peace to communities in Kaduna State.”

He also condoled the families of the victims : “My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this unfortunate attack and the government and people of Kaduna State. I have dispatched my field officers to deliver relief materials to the families of the victims. May the Almighty Allah grant the victims eternal rest and their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses”.