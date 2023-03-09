I’m on a mission to rescue Enugu State- LP Governorship Candidate, Edeoga

Former member of the House of Representatives and Governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State, Chijioke Edeoga, has said his mission is to restore social, cultural and economic fortunes of the state if elected governor.

Edeoga, who spoke at the weekend, lamented attempts by his opponents, who, according to him, have been fanning embers of disunity among the people, adding that his mission is to heal the state from years of disunity.

He said Enugu people are united and share a common cultural bond that cannot be overlooked by actions of desperate political actors.

Decrying efforts to pit people of Enugu East zone against their brothers in Enugu North of the state, the Labour Party candidate urged the people to cast their votes for him, stressing that he is the best person “to heal the state of imaginary divisions orchestrated by people, whose only intention is political profiteering.”

He said: “It is unfortunate that a number of people have been laying emphasis on what divides us rather than factors that unite us. But I have dedicated my life to making our state better. People are working hard to write imaginary lines of division between and among us; but I am here to blight those lines.

“I am from Enugu East Senatorial Zone, and I maintain cultural ties with Enugu North. This peculiar position puts me in good stead, better than any other candidate in this election to see everyone as one and the same. As God had made it, my running mate, Charles Nwokeabia, is from Enugu West. This means that in Labour Party, we have the type of rare balance that gives everyone in every part of the state a sense of belonging.

“We do not speak in zones. We speak of the state as one united constituency in need of transformation, and this we are determined to do.”