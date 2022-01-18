I’m now free of COVID-19 – FCT Minister declares

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Muhammad Musa Bello has, once again, publicly declared his health status, saying that he is now free of COVID-19.

The Minister made the declaration in a statement he posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

Bello revealed that after taking the prescribed COVID-19 medication, he now feels very well and great.

He stated,”I’m now free of COVID-19. Best regards to all. Pleased to report that after talking my prescribed course of COVID-19 medication, I feel very well and great. The doctors have confirmed that I’m now free of the virus and it’s Ok for me to resume all official activities.

“I wish to convey my sincere appreciation to all those who showed great concern on my health status, through various channels of communication.

“I also wish to commend the FCTA medical team for their commitment and dedication to duty. All COVID-19 patients in the FCT are truly thankful to you.

“Let me use this opportunity to further reiterate that COVID-19 is very much around. I therefore once more, I appeal to residents to get themselves vaccinated. Doing so could save their lives.”

