I’m not seeking elective office in 2023, says Masari

Governor. Aminu Masari of Katsina State says he will not seek elective office at the end of his second term in office in 2023.

Masari disclosed this while briefing newsmen as part of his goodwill message to mark “Democracy Day” in Katsina on Friday.

Masari explained that he would have turned 73 years old by the time he finished his second tenure as governor, saying he did not need to heed the call to vie for the position of a senator.

“After my tenure, I will sit at home and rest and leave the younger generation to continue playing politics.

“I never thought I will join politics. I was a technical man in the civil service and rose to managerial level and was later appointed commissioner two times.

“Later, people mobilised and pushed me to contest for House of Representatives, which I won and even became the Speaker of the House.

“I don’t think I still need anything again; I am in politics because of Allah’s design and I have gained a lot of experience in life,” he said.

There are reports of clamour for Masari to take a shot at the Senate on completion of his tenure as two-term governor.

Those urging Masari to contest as a senator hinged their arguments on his wealth of experience as Speaker of the House of Representatives and governor. (NAN)

