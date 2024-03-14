I’m not Lagos’ new NURTW chairman — Olohunwa

Alhaji Rafiu Olohunwa, a former Lagos State Chairman, National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has distanced himself from a malicious publication declaring him as the Union’s newly appointed Lagos State Chairman.

In a statement signed and issued by him on Thursday in Lagos, Olohunwa described the purported publication as misleading and an attempt by mischievous elements to cause uproar in the NURTW.

He said: “Let me state emphatically that under no circumstance did I, Comrade Rafiu Akanni Olohunwa, authorise, approve or partake in such misleading publication.

“As a law abiding comrade of NURTW who understands the extant law, due process and has respect for constituted authority of the union under the leadership of our National President, Professor Ibikunle Tajudeen Baruwa, I can never be part of such a publication.

“This is obviously a cheap attempt to cause controversy and chaos in the NURTW with the use of social media and other forms to spread and promote unsubstantiated propaganda by detractors.”

The former NURTW boss then urged the public to disregard any information that was not personally signed by him or made available through his official social media handles. (NAN)

By Aisha Cole