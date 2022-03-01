I’m not contesting for Senatorial Seat – Amina Sani Bello

The wife of the Niger State Governor, Dr. Amina Abubakar Sani Bello has distanced herself from the campaign for senatorial seat sponsored by a group called Destiny For All.

Dr. Amina Bello in a her verified Twitter handle disowned the group, saying “My attention has been drawn to posters being displayed by a group “Destiny one for all” depicting me as an aspirant for the Niger East Senatorial seat in 2023.

I would like to use this medium, to dissociate myself from the actions of this unknown group.”

The wife of the Governor added that, she is comfortable with providing support and encouragement to her husband as the Governor of the state and would also remain focused on touching and improving the lives of Nigerlites through her non-governmental organisation, Raise Foundation.

She called on the general public to disregard the poster or any other similar publication as it has nothing to do with her.

