I’m not building ethanol producing company in Benue — Ortom

Gov. Samuel Ortom Benue on Monday said he was not building any ethanol producing company in state.


Ortom made clearification when he visited Pure Biotech Company Limited Tyo-Mo, a settlement in Makurdi, state .
He said that he had nothing to do with company and was surprised to about its existence.


The governor disclosed that a friend notified him about the company and how some people were speculating that he was the owner the company.


He said that with his visit and the explanation offered company representative, Mr Stephen Numbeve, it was that he had nothing to do with it.


Ortom also  accepted the apology from the company for not following the laid government procedures to acquire and develop the land and urged them to immediately rectify it.


He also urged the management the firm to immediately erect a signpost to educate the people about its activities.


Ortom charged the host community to provide security for the facility, even as he directed security agencies to provide surveillance and patrols to encourage more investors to the state.


He  called on private investors within and outside the country to and  explore the investment opportunities available in Benue.
The governor said that the company would provide job opportunities for youths in the state thereby reducing insecurity.


Earlier, representative of the Pure Biotech Company Limited,  Numbeve, apologised to the governor and Benue government for not following the laid procedures for acquiring land in the state.


Numbeve said the managing director had planned to pay a courtesy call on the governor to inform him of their activities, was held back in China as a result of the second wave of COVID-19.


He said that the firm was into Ethanol production and would need 500 and 300 metric tonnes of fresh and dried cassava daily.
 Numbeve said the company when completed would employ no fewer than  2,500 persons.


He said the company acquired 25.4 hectares of land for the construction of the company in 2020, adding that on the site in January (NAN)

