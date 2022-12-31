I’m inspired to offer prosperous leadership – Atiku

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to support his presidential ambition.

The former Vice President, in his new year message signed by himself in Abuja, described the Year 2023 a defining moment for Nigeria.

“I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as one recover and rebuild a united, strong and prosperous Nigeria.”

Abubakar thanked God for His infinite mercies and congratulated all Nigerians for surviving the experience of the year.

He advised Nigerians not to despair, saying “hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again.

“On behalf of myself, my family and our great party the PDP, I urge you to support our noble cause to recover and rebuild Nigeria for a prosperous 2023 and beyond.”

He wished all Nigerians a happy and prosperous new year.(NAN)